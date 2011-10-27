WRAPUP 4-Daimler, VW feel chill of Europe car slowdown

* Daimler's Q3 operating profit misses forecast

* VW warns debt crisis will weigh on west European demand

* Fiat Group Autos trading profit falls to 128 mln euros

* Renault quarterly revenue up 11.9 pct

* European truck sales up 4.5 pct across all brands -ACEA (Adds Renault, Fiat)

By Maria Sheahan and Elena Berton

FRANKFURT/PARIS Oct 27 Daimler AG (DAIGn.DE) and Volkswagen AG (VOWG_p.DE) reinforced the gloomy outlook for Europe's car industry, giving downbeat forecasts for demand in a region beset by government debt woes.

The warnings fit with recent signals from other car makers, which had been enjoying healthy growth in emerging markets but are now increasingly worried about Europe.

Daimler said third-quarter operating profit suffered as premium car sales were hit by the economic downturn, with sales at Mercedes-Benz down 2 percent in western Europe, including stagnating sales in Germany, Europe's biggest car market.

"In western Europe there is little sign of any significant growth impetus," Daimler said, adding it expected the region's markets to shrink slightly in the full year.

Daimler's results came a day after Ford Motor Co reported a drop in its quarterly profit, which it blamed partly on losses in Europe.

Car sales growth has been shrinking in Europe, while the pace of growth in China, a key market in recent quarters as the industry recovered from the 2008-09 crisis, has slowed.

"At the beginning of the fourth quarter of 2011 the outlook for the world economy is distinctly less favorable than just a few months ago," Daimler said.

Daimler shares gained 3.1 percent to close at 39.07 euros, underperforming a 5.4 percent sector rise as part of a wider market rally on hopes for a euro zone debt deal.

VW, which sees flat sales this year for the car industry worldwide, also warned Europe's debt crisis would weigh on demand in many western European markets, even as eastern Europe, India, China and North and South America continue to grow.

"The strained debt situation in certain euro zone countries and the end of subsidy programs will have a negative impact on demand for new vehicles in many western European countries," Volkswagen said.

VW predicted a big rise in revenue and operating profit this year, but warned volatile interest rates and currency fluctuations as well as commodity prices would dent margins.

It posted a quarterly operating profit of 9 billion euros thanks to double-digit sales growth and a boost from derivative financial instruments used in the merger with Porsche, although it did not say how much of that impact came in the third quarter.

CONSISTENTLY PROFITABLE

Analyst Max Warburton at brokerage Bernstein said VW's results showed it had overcome traditional seasonality which makes the third quarter the toughest for car makers.

"There's no apparent seasonality at VW now -- it's just consistently very profitable," he said. "Clearly 2012 will be tougher ... but it seems reasonable to expect the company to remain profitable ... assuming no complete economic meltdown."

Elsewhere Fiat-Chrysler's third-quarter trading profit was well above forecasts at 851 million euros, with U.S. automaker Chrysler contributing as much as two-thirds and helping offset weak European sales.

By contrast, trading profit at Fiat Group Automobiles, excluding the luxury Ferrari and Maserati brands, fell to 128 million euros compared with 187 million in the second quarter.

Renault SA reported an 11.9 percent rise in quarterly revenue, but attributed the gains to growth outside of Europe, especially in Brazil and Russia.

The French automaker also confirmed its 500 million euro operational free cash flow target for the year, saying European macroeconomic uncertainties "have not yet had a notable impact on automotive demand."

The relatively positive outlook from Renault was in contrast to domestic rival PSA Peugeot Citroen , which warned on Wednesday its core car making business would barely make money this year and announced 6,000 job losses.

Carlos Ghosn, outspoken CEO of Renault and partner Nissan Motor Co , has sounded a more positive note than his competitors. As recently as last week, Ghosn said 2012 could be a second successive record sales year for the industry provided that a "Lehman-style" economic crisis is averted.

Truck manufacturers are also bracing themselves for lower demand, in an sector closely linked to international trade and the health of the wider economy.

Data from industry group ACEA showed cooling demand had not yet filtered through to truck sales, with a 4.5 percent rise in September registrations in the EU.

World number two truck maker Volvo AB (VOLVb.ST) on Tuesday said it was preparing to cut output in anticipation of lower vehicle demand in Europe next year.

Scania said this month it would make further production cuts if the economic uncertainty led to lower orders. (Writing by Helen Massy-Beresford and Christian Plumb; Additional reporting by Silvia Aloisi in Milan; Editing by Andrew Callus and David Holmes)