WRAPUP 1-Chrysler, Hyundai, VW pull into auto sales fast lane

LONDON, April 26 Automakers Volkswagen
, Chrysler and Hyundai pulled away from
rivals on Thursday, unveiling strong sales and profits driven by
growth in the Americas and Asia.
Carmakers that rely heavily on European sales, by contrast,
are struggling with cut-throat price competition in a dwindling
market as government budget cuts, weak wages growth and rising
unemployment depress consumers' spending power.
Robust sales in North America helped U.S. maker Chrysler
Group LLC, managed by majority owner Fiat Spa, to post
its best quarterly profit since its 2009 bankruptcy.
Chrysler's auto sales rose 33 percent in the quarter, led by
its home U.S. market, where it gained market share on a
first-quarter sales jump of 36 percent. Quarterly profit jumped
to $473 million from $116 million a year ago.
"Another positive quarter - built on sales gains that have
surpassed the industry average - is affirmation that the
Chrysler team is maintaining its focus," said Sergio Marchionne,
chief executive of both Chrysler and Italy's Fiat.
Fiat's European business is expected to post a loss, as the
region's debt crisis takes its toll. It releases consolidated
Fiat-Chrysler results later in the day.
Korean automaker Hyundai Motor's quarterly net
profit rose almost a third, driven by growth in the United
States and China.
FEW RISKS
Even in sickly Europe, Hyundai bucked the trend, as modestly
priced compact cars including its revamped i30 model and long
warranties fared better with cost-conscious drivers.
The automaker, which with its affiliate Kia Motors
is the world's fifth-largest, managed a double-digit
percentage sales increase in Europe in the first quarter, even
as the wider market shrank 8 percent. It has also benefited from
free trade deals with Europe and the United States.
"There are few risks for Hyundai's strong growth momentum,"
said Kang Sun-sik, a fund manager at Woori Asset Management,
which holds Hyundai stock. "Its overall sales remain strong
globally thanks to improving brand and quality; the won is
trading relatively cheap, and its key rivals, especially
Japanese, continue to struggle.
Germany's Volkswagen posted a surprise 10 percent gain in
operating profit for the first quarter.
Europe's biggest carmaker stood by its goal to increase
vehicle deliveries beyond last year's record 8.3 million
vehicles, relying on expanding markets in the United States,
Russia and Latin America.
A day earlier, French maker PSA Peugeot Citroen
forecast a tough second quarter on sagging demand in its core
domestic and southern European markets, while Renault said
its first quarter sales dipped 8.6 percent.
Car sales in Europe fell for a sixth straight month in
March, with a 6.6 percent decline, data from industry
association ACEA showed earlier this month.
Increases in the German and British markets were not enough
to offset declines in France and Italy.