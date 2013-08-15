Jaguar recalls 2,929 cars in US for stalling and window issues

DETROIT Aug 15 Jaguar is recalling 2,929 cars
in the United States for two issues, one having to do with
possible vehicle stalling and the other for power windows that
could pinch.
Jaguar Land Rover North America LLC, which is owned by
India's Tata Motors Ltd, is recalling 940 model year
2013 XF 2-liter GTDi cars for possible stalling issues because a
hose clamp for the charge air cooler could detach, according to
documents posted on the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety
Administration website. In addition to possible stalling,
steering and brake assistance could be lost.
Jaguar dealers will inspect the hose to make sure it is in
the correct position and tight, according to NHTSA.
Jaguar also is recalling 1,989 model year 2011-2014 XK
convertible cars because the power windows may inadvertently be
activated and pinch or injure an arm or finger, according to
NHTSA.
The switch in the overhead roof console also activates the
power operated windows when the convertible roof is opening or
closing, according to NHTSA. The switch does not move downward
to close the windows, failing to conform to federal safety
standards.
Jaguar dealers will replace the overhead roof console at no
cost, according to NHTSA.
A Jaguar spokesman said there was one slow-speed accident
related to the hose recall and none related to the window
recall. No injuries were reported.
Both recalls are expected to begin by Sept. 27, according to
NHTSA.