RPT-Honda to recall about 400,000 more cars for Takata air bag

TOKYO Dec 11 Honda Motor Co said on Thursday it would recall an estimated 400,000 vehicles globally as a precautionary measure to replace potentially deadly air bag inflators made by Takata Corp.

The recall follows a similar move by Toyota Motor Corp after an "unusual deployment" of a Takata-made inflator when a Toyota subcompact was scrapped in Japan last month.

A Honda spokeswoman said the automaker would need to set aside more reserves to pay for the latest recalls as well as the voluntary expansion globally of a region-specific recall limited to certain hot and humid areas in the United States.

She said she could not disclose a specific figure.

Subject to the latest recall are about 177,000 vehicles in Japan, including the Fit, Civic hybrid, CR-V, Accord and other models produced in 2003.

No injuries or accidents have been reported.

The rest of the recalls include about 22,000 vehicles in the Americas excluding the United States, 100,000 in Europe, 70,000 in Asia-Pacific. The 400,000 vehicle figure is a rough estimate, the spokeswoman said. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Chris Gallagher)