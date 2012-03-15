Japan auto demand seen up 1.9 pct in 2012/13

TOKYO, March 14 Japanese auto demand is
forecast to rise 1.9 percent in the coming financial year,
helped by a recovery from last year's disasters and on tax
incentives and subsidies for fuel-efficient vehicles, an
industry group said on Thursday.
The market for new cars, trucks and buses, including
minivehicles, is expected to total 4.80 million vehicles in the
year starting on April 1, the Japan Automobile Manufacturers
Association (JAMA) said.
That is slower than a 2.4 percent rise to 4.71 million
vehicles estimated for the current financial year ending March
31.