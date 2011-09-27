Japan auto lobby sees 2011 sales sliding 14 pct yr/yr

TOKYO, Sept 27 New vehicles sales in Japan are now expected to fall 14.2 percent in 2011 from last year to 4,250,200 vehicles, the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association said on Tuesday, revising the figure down after the March earthquake and tsunami disrupted production.

The new sales forecast was 9.9 percent lower than the forecast the industry gave last December.

For the business year to next March, the group expects sales to fall 3.3 percent from last year to 4,450,300. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)