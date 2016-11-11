CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-Honda plans N.American production shifts to make more SUVs

(Corrects paragraph 2 after Honda clarifies that it will
continue to produce its MDX model at the Alabama plant)
* Honda to make more Pilot, Ridgeline and Odyssey at Alabama
plant
* Plans to produce more CR-Vs in Indiana, HR-Vs in Mexico
* Honda struggles to keep up with strong demand for SUVs
By Maki Shiraki
MARYSVILLE, Nov 10 Honda Motor Co is
shifting around its North American vehicle production mix and
may raise imports from Japan to squeeze out more SUVs as it
struggles to keep up with strong U.S. demand for larger models,
a factor which has prompted the automaker to trim its annual
sales forecast.
From early next year, Honda will begin producing its Acura
MDX SUV at its plant in East Liberty, Ohio, adding to production
at its Alabama plant, which also makes its Pilot SUV, Ridgeline
pick-up truck and Odyssey minivan.
Demand for multi-tasking vehicles from cost-conscious
consumers and historically low gasoline prices have ramped up
demand for SUVs and other larger models over that of passenger
cars.
So far this year, roughly 59 percent of all new vehicles
sold in the world's No.2 auto market have been light trucks,
versus 41 percent passenger vehicles, compared with 55 percent
and 45 percent, respectively, a year earlier.
In comments scheduled for release on Thursday, American
Honda Motor Co CEO Toshiaki Mikoshiba told reporters that by
also shifting more production of its popular CR-V model to its
Indiana plant from Mexico, and producing more of its HR-V models
in Mexico, the company planned to lift its production weighting
between light trucks and passenger cars more in favour of light
trucks, from an even balance currently.
"While maintaining our current overall capacity (in North
America), we'd like to also consider our production options in
Japan ... to produce more light trucks to respond to strong
demand," Mikoshiba said.
"So long as we don't see a sudden reversal in gasoline
prices, we believe this would be the right move for the market."
Japan's third-largest automaker by vehicle sales also said
that it was considering producing the CR-V and the Civic sedan
in Japan to be exported to North America to fill any gaps in
local production.
Honda is planning to market the recently revamped Civic in
Japan, which a company spokeswoman said would add to production
capacity, while it is also considering marketing the latest CR-V
at home.
Last month, Honda lowered its annual North American vehicle
sales forecast to 1.985 million, from its previous expectation
for 1.990 million, due in part to the skew in market demand.
(Reporting by Maki Shiraki; Writing by Naomi Tajitsu)