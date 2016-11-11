CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-Honda plans N.American production shifts to make more SUVs

(Corrects paragraph 2 after Honda clarifies that it will continue to produce its MDX model at the Alabama plant)

* Honda to make more Pilot, Ridgeline and Odyssey at Alabama plant

* Plans to produce more CR-Vs in Indiana, HR-Vs in Mexico

* Honda struggles to keep up with strong demand for SUVs

By Maki Shiraki

MARYSVILLE, Nov 10 Honda Motor Co is shifting around its North American vehicle production mix and may raise imports from Japan to squeeze out more SUVs as it struggles to keep up with strong U.S. demand for larger models, a factor which has prompted the automaker to trim its annual sales forecast.

From early next year, Honda will begin producing its Acura MDX SUV at its plant in East Liberty, Ohio, adding to production at its Alabama plant, which also makes its Pilot SUV, Ridgeline pick-up truck and Odyssey minivan.

Demand for multi-tasking vehicles from cost-conscious consumers and historically low gasoline prices have ramped up demand for SUVs and other larger models over that of passenger cars.

So far this year, roughly 59 percent of all new vehicles sold in the world's No.2 auto market have been light trucks, versus 41 percent passenger vehicles, compared with 55 percent and 45 percent, respectively, a year earlier.

In comments scheduled for release on Thursday, American Honda Motor Co CEO Toshiaki Mikoshiba told reporters that by also shifting more production of its popular CR-V model to its Indiana plant from Mexico, and producing more of its HR-V models in Mexico, the company planned to lift its production weighting between light trucks and passenger cars more in favour of light trucks, from an even balance currently.

"While maintaining our current overall capacity (in North America), we'd like to also consider our production options in Japan ... to produce more light trucks to respond to strong demand," Mikoshiba said.

"So long as we don't see a sudden reversal in gasoline prices, we believe this would be the right move for the market."

Japan's third-largest automaker by vehicle sales also said that it was considering producing the CR-V and the Civic sedan in Japan to be exported to North America to fill any gaps in local production.

Honda is planning to market the recently revamped Civic in Japan, which a company spokeswoman said would add to production capacity, while it is also considering marketing the latest CR-V at home.

Last month, Honda lowered its annual North American vehicle sales forecast to 1.985 million, from its previous expectation for 1.990 million, due in part to the skew in market demand. (Reporting by Maki Shiraki; Writing by Naomi Tajitsu)