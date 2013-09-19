JD Power-LMC Automotive say brisk US auto sales pace slowing

DETROIT, Sept 19 JD Power and LMC Automotive
said "the new vehicle sales pace in September has slowed from
its sprint in recent months," and sees the month's annualized
selling rate at 15.2 million vehicles, the two consultancies
reported on Thursday.
The slower pace is partly due to the fact that part of the
Labor Day holiday weekend was in August, said JD Power
automotive vice president John Humphrey.
Humphrey said that combined, August and September sales are
up 10.6 percent, which "underscores the continued positive
trajectory in growth and overall health of the industry."
August's annualized sales rate was 16.1 million vehicles.