U.S. January auto sales seen rising 1 pct -JD Power-LMC

DETROIT Jan 24 U.S. auto sales will rise 1
percent in January from a year ago, industry consultant and
research firms J.D. Power and LMC Automotive said Friday, which
equates to a seasonally adjusted annualized 15.9 million
vehicles, from 15.2 million in January 2013.
January U.S. fleet sales, which are made to businesses,
rental agencies and government, will be less than 20 percent of
total sales, down from a year ago. That's why retail sales,
those to individual consumers, will rise at a higher 3 percent
rate than overall sales, LMC and J.D. Power said.
"All systems are a go for a strong and stable U.S. auto
market in 2014, with risk of not achieving modest growth
diminished," said Jeff Schuster, senior vice president of
forecasting at LMC Automotive. "We look for economic growth, a
robust level of lease maturities, 70 percent more new model
launches and an increase in consumers' willingness to spend to
be the major drivers of growth in 2014."
In 2014, JD Power and LMC see total light vehicle sales up
600,000, or 4 percent, to 16.2 million vehicles. Light vehicles
do not include medium and heavy trucks.
Inventory levels for the U.S. market retreated to 63 days of
supply in early January from 77 days at the start of December,
J.D. Power and LMC said.
The Detroit automakers, General Motors Co, Ford Motor
Co and Chrysler Group LLC, are running inventory
at 77 days of supply. LMC and JD Power were not alarmed by this,
saying it was consistent with the need to have more days of
supply for pickup trucks.
North American vehicle production rose 5 percent in 2013 to
16.1 million vehicles, a pace that was maintained in December,
JD Power and LMC said.