Kia plans to offer Soul electric car in U.S. next year

DETROIT Oct 1 Kia Motors Corp plans
to sell an electric version of its second-generation Soul
compact car in the United States next year, the Korean
automaker's U.S. unit said on Tuesday.
Kia will start selling the Soul EV in 2014 in a handful of
U.S. markets.
But before then, Kia will start selling an updated version
of a gas-powered Soul this month.
The Soul EV marks Kia's first all-electric model aimed at
the U.S. market, where electric car sales have fallen short of
automakers' previous estimates, but are still rising.
The company shared few other details about the Soul EV,
saying more information would be released at an upcoming U.S.
auto show that a U.S.-based Kia spokesman declined to disclose.
The next major U.S. show will be held in late November in
Los Angeles, where automakers traditionally show vehicles with
advanced powertrains, like hybrids, plug-in hybrids and EVs.
The Soul EV adds a second "green" car to Kia's U.S. lineup
after the hybrid version of the Optima sedan that it began
offering in 2011.
During the first nine months of 2013, the Soul was Kia's No.
2 best-selling model after the Optima.
Soul sales have dropped 3 percent during that time, better
than the 4.3 percent decline for Kia overall, but still short of
the roughly 8 percent rise for the overall U.S. auto market.