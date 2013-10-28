U.S. safety regulars probe shattering Kia Sorento sunroofs

DETROIT Oct 28 U.S. safety regulators have
opened an investigation into an estimated 64,117 Kia
Sorento sport utility vehicles after receiving 15 consumer
complaints that the optional glass sunroof had shattered.
The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has
opened a preliminary evaluation of the SUVs from model years
2001 to 2013 after receiving the complaints, 13 of which
occurred while the vehicle was in motion, according to documents
filed online.
In one case, the driver suffered minor cuts from the
shattered glass, according to the NHTSA.
The NHTSA said it also had received "early warning" field
report data on the issue from Kia.
Kia said it had been evaluating the performance of its
panoramic sunroofs as part of a standard practice for all
models.
"To date, the identified cause of investigated sunroof
breakage has been debris impact or hail," the South Korean
automaker said in a statement. "Kia Motors will continue to
research this issue and share the results of its research
information with NHTSA."
A preliminary evaluation is the first step in a process that
may lead to a recall should regulators determine that a
manufacturer needs to address a safety issue.