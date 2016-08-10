UPDATE 1-Union wants higher pay as Canadian auto talks begin

(Adds figures for auto sector job losses in Canada, remarks
By Allison Martell and Allison Lampert
TORONTO/MONTREAL Aug 10 The union representing
most Canadian autoworkers is seeking higher pay for members as
it starts contract negotiations with three major automakers this
week for a deal that its president said would make or break the
country's auto industry.
"We are expecting some increases for our members who
absolutely deserve it," Unifor President Jerry Dias told
reporters in Toronto following his first meeting with General
Motors Co on Wednesday.
Unifor, the country's largest private-sector union, will not
make specific demands on salaries and pensions this week.
The talks will cover 20,350 Canadian autoworkers at GM, Fiat
Chrysler Automobiles and Ford Motor Co. The
union's four-year contract expires Sept. 19, putting the two
sides in a position to strike or lock out workers.
Dias said the union won't agree to a deal unless GM commits
to building new vehicles in Oshawa and Ford decides to keep its
engine plant operating in Windsor.
GM's Oshawa plant could shut one of its two assembly lines,
with several vehicles already produced elsewhere or expected to
move in 2017.
Between 2001 and 2013, some 14,300 jobs were lost in vehicle
manufacturing in Canada, according to Hamilton's Automotive
Policy Research Centre. Some automakers have found cheaper labor
in places such as the southern United States and Mexico.
"We are looking at the death of the auto industry in
Canada," Dias said. "Our message will be: invest in Canada."
GM Canada has said the negotiations are separate from the
carmaker's future investments because labor is not the only cost
it considers when deciding where to make new products.
GM said it will make future product decisions for Oshawa
only after a labor agreement.
Automakers, however, agreed to make investments during
bargaining with the United Auto Workers in the United States.
GM's 2015 deal with the UAW generated $1.9 billion in additional
investment in U.S. plants.
One challenge for Unifor in securing new vehicles for Oshawa
is that GM already "locked up product" with the UAW, said Arthur
Schwartz, president of Labor and Economics Associates, a
consultancy.
Schwartz, a former GM negotiator, said the automaker could
ask Unifor for similar terms reached with the union during a
2013 contract for its CAMI automotive plant in Ingersoll,
Ontario. That deal gives GM more flexibility, including the
ability to hire new employees with a defined contribution
pension, which is less costly than the defined benefit package
for workers in Oshawa.
