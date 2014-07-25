版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 7月 25日 星期五 19:31 BJT

Lear easily beats Wall St earnings expectations

DETROIT, July 25 Lear Corp, maker of auto seats and electrical power systems, on Friday beat Wall Street's earnings expectations for the second quarter and increased its full-year outlook.

Excluding one-time items that were primarily restructuring costs, Lear earned $2.12 per share. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had expected $1.97.

Net income rose to $148.5 million, or $1.81 per share, from $137.3 million, or $1.60 per share, a year earlier.

Lear, which is based in suburban Detroit, said revenue for the quarter was $4.59 billion, which exceeded expectations of $4.44 billion.

The company said it expected sales for the year to range from $17.6 billion to $17.9 billion. It had previously forecast $17.2 billion to $17.7 billion.

Lear said it expected core operating earnings of $975 million to $1.025 billion, up from a previous range of $935 million to $985 million. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐