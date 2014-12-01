Ally Financial overtakes Wells Fargo as top U.S. auto lender

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Dec 1 Ally Financial Inc
became the largest U.S. retail auto lender in the third quarter,
displacing Wells Fargo & Co for the first time since the
start of 2013, according to a report from Experian Automotive on
Monday.
Much of Ally's growth came from financing used car sales, an
area where the former in-house finance arm of General Motors Co
has been aggressively expanding. The lender extended a
record amount of used car loans in the third quarter.
In recent years, banks expanded in the used car market as
carmakers' in-house finance arms came to dominate the new car
market. In the third quarter, 54.1 percent of
used car purchases were financed with a loan, a record high.
Banks and other lenders have also been willing to finance
larger amounts for used car purchases. The average size of a
used car loan in the third quarter was up nearly 4 percent from
a year earlier to $18,576, an all-time high, even as used car
prices fell in the quarter, according to the Manheim Used
Vehicle Value Index.
Focusing on consumers buying used cars is riskier for banks
because these borrowers tend to have lower credit scores and are
more likely to default. The average credit score for a borrower
buying a used car in the quarter was 650, compared with 713 for
those buying a new car. Credit scores can range from 300 to 850,
and scores below 600 are considered subprime by Experian
Automotive.
Banks are accepting lower compensation for the increased
credit risk. Interest rates for used car loans across the
industry fell 0.09 percentage points to 8.54 percent, while
rates for new car loans rose 0.20 percentage points to 4.47
percent in the third quarter.
As a group, banks extended 2.1 percent more auto loans to
subprime borrowers in the quarter, the most of any type of
lender.
Ally, along with Capital One Financial Corp,
Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, GM Financial and
other lenders are the targets of investigations into subprime
auto lending practices.
