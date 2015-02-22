Mercedes recalls 147,000 cars in U.S. for engine fire risk

BRIEF-EXFO streamlines monitoring solutions portfolio
* EXFO Inc - staff reductions related to this product line and varied go-to-market adjustments will affect approximately 5pct of EXFO'S global workforce
DETROIT Feb 22 Daimler AG's Mercedes-Benz is recalling more than 147,000 mid-size sedans and station wagons from 2013-2015 to check for risk of engine fires, the U.S. safety regulator said Saturday.
The cars have a rubber seal in the engine compartment that can fall onto the exhaust system, increasing the risk of an under-hood fire, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Among the cars being recalled are versions of the CLS-class sedan and the E-class sedan and wagon.
Mercedes said U.S. dealers will begin notifying owners and repairing the cars in mid-March.
Last week, the automaker recalled another 149,000 CLS-class and E-class cars in Europe and China for a similar problem. (Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit; Editing by Eric Walsh)
* EXFO Inc - staff reductions related to this product line and varied go-to-market adjustments will affect approximately 5pct of EXFO'S global workforce
May 2 For nearly two months, American International Group Inc has planned to replace its chief executive but a successor has yet to be named, creating a void that has stoked investor concerns about the insurance company's future.
LONDON, May 2 BP's profit nearly tripled in the first quarter of 2017 from a year earlier, buoyed by rising oil prices and production that hit a five-year high, while debt piled up in order to pay for acquisitions and costs for the 2010 Gulf of Mexico spill.