CORRECTED-Mitsubishi recalls Lancer sedans with Takata air bags

DETROIT, July 18 Mitsubishi Motors Corp
is recalling cars made with Takata Corp air bags in
Florida, Hawaii, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
In a filing posted on Friday with the U.S. National Highway
Traffic Safety Administration, Mitsubishi said it will conduct a
limited recall of model year 2004 and 2005 Lancer sedans with
Takata passenger-side air bags that have inflators that may
cause them to open with too much force.
"In the event of a crash necessitating deployment of the
passenger-side frontal air bag, the inflator could rupture with
metal fragments striking and potentially seriously injuring the
vehicle occupants," the NHTSA said on its website.
Two letters from Mitsubishi to NHTSA, dated July 7 and July
10 and included in the filing, described the potential safety
hazard.
In the past five years, about 12 million vehicles with
Takata air bags or inflators have been recalled.
Also on Friday, the Japanese auto parts supplier announced a
"special loss" of about 45 billion yen ($440 million) because of
the problem.
Takata told NHTSA last month that there were nine automakers
in the U.S. market with its air bags sold in Florida, Hawaii,
Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands that have potential
safety concerns, including Mitsubishi.
"Due to NHTSA's belief that humidity is a contributing
factor to the inflator condition at issue, the (recall) will be
limited to affected vehicles that are registered in, or were
originally sold in Florida, Hawai, Puerto Rico, and the U.S.
Virgin Islands," Mitsubishi said in one of its letters to NHTSA.
Some of the automakers have expanded that to include other
warm-weather states or the entire country.
Mitsubishi said it knew of no crashes, injuries or deaths
related to Lancer sedans with Takata air bags. It said that it
has not found any safety defect on its own and is recalling the
cars because it is working "in good faith" with NHTSA.
Earlier this week, BMW said it would recall 1.6
million 3 Series cars with Takata front passenger-side air bags.
The number of Lancer sedans recalled was not given in the
documents posted on NHTSA's website.
