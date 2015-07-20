UPDATE 1-NHTSA Chief: Agency reviewing safety rules for automated cars

(Adds more detailed Rosekind comments on autonomous driving
issue)
By Joseph White
DETROIT, July 20 The head of the National
Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Monday the agency
is reviewing federal vehicle safety rules to determine if they
could conflict with self-driving vehicle systems that Google Inc
and others want to put on the road.
The agency is looking at a list of rules that could affect
the rollout of features such as Tesla Motors Inc's
"autopilot" hands-free driving system or General Motors Co's
proposed "super cruise" system, NHTSA administrator Mark
Rosekind told reporters.
"We are trying to figure out if innovation will run up
against regulations," he said.
Rosekind said it is not clear where the lines are between
federal and state regulation of autonomous driving technology.
But he said NHTSA inevitably will have a role in overseeing the
safety of self-driving vehicles, and what standards should be
applied to the technology.
As an example, Rosekind asked "where's the standardization"
for the signals and alerts drivers get from robotic systems that
are watching for hazards around a car, or controlling its
direction.
"The first time a self-driving car hits somebody, and
someone gets hurt or is fatally injured, we're going to get the
phone call," he said.
Another area of uncertainty, Rosekind said, is what will
happen as automated cars and human-operated vehicles mix on the
road for what could be 20 or 30 years.
"We have a lot of catch-up to do," said Rosekind, who took
over the agency in December.
Fully autonomous vehicles are still years from being ready
for consumers to buy. But several automakers have said they
intend to offer systems that will allow vehicles to navigate in
traffic jams or in freeway driving even when the driver's hands
are off the steering wheel.
Rosekind, speaking with reporters ahead of an appearance at
a conference on autonomous vehicle systems, also touched on
topics ranging from malfunctioning Takata Corp airbag
inflators to the agency's long-standing five-star safety rating
system for new vehicles.
On Takata, he said NHTSA testing has found that 70 to 80
percent of its inflators that rupture, or explode, in laboratory
testing come from vehicles from Florida. Takata and NHTSA have
said heat and humidity elevate the risk that inflators could
explode.
Rosekind also said NHTSA will propose by fall a
"revolutionary change" to the safety rating system that could
include incentives to encourage making automatic braking and
other safety systems standard equipment.
