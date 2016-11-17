Nissan CEO Ghosn sees 'opportunity for upside' in United States

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 17 Nissan Motor Co Chief
Executive Officer Carlos Ghosn sees "a good opportunity for
upside" in the U.S. vehicle market in light of President-elect
Donald Trump's proposals to stimulate the economy, he told
Reuters on Thursday.
Nissan, like rival automakers, is at risk if Trump makes
good on promises to renegotiate the North American Free Trade
Agreement or slap tariffs on vehicles imported from Mexico.
"It is too early to know what's going on in the U.S.," he
said.
Regarding NAFTA, he said: "What matters to us is what is
executed," not the rhetoric of the campaign.
Nissan has a technical center and three vehicle assembly
plants in Mexico and is building new $1 billion factory there in
a joint venture with Daimler AG.
That plant, which will make vehicles for Nissan's Infiniti
luxury brand and Daimler's Mercedes-Benz brand, is expected to
start production next year.
Ford Motor Co Chief Financial Officer Bob Shanks
sounded a similar note of cautious optimism earlier in the day,
saying he was encouraged by the tone of Trump's comments since
the election last week, as well as the president-elect's talk of
stimulating economic growth.
Ghosn, in New York, said he expected U.S. vehicle sales to
remain at 2016 levels next year.
"We're not in a doom-and-gloom scenario," he said, adding
that automakers could benefit if Trump kicks off a large-scale
infrastructure investment push.
"We are prudently optimistic," he said.
