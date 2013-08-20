'15 Nissan Titan pickup will get new Cummins diesel engine

| DETROIT
DETROIT Aug 20 The redesigned 2015 Nissan Titan
pickup will get a new Cummins V8 turbo-diesel engine, setting up
a head-to-head match next year with Chrysler's recently
announced Ram 1500 EcoDiesel.
The diesel truck skirmish is ironic on several counts.
Chrysler at one time was negotiating to build a version of
its full-size Ram pickup for Nissan to replace the
Japanese automaker's slow-selling Titan pickup. That deal fell
through during Chrysler's 2009 bankruptcy and subsequent
acquisition by Italy's Fiat SpA.
Earlier this year, Fred Diaz, who led Chrysler's Ram Truck
brand, jumped ship for Nissan North America, where he now heads
U.S. sales and marketing for the Nissan brand.
The 2014 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel was announced earlier this
summer and is slated to go on sale late this year or early next.
Described by Chrysler as the industry's first light-duty V6
diesel pickup, the Ram 1500 EcoDiesel features a 3.0-liter V6
turbocharged diesel from Italy's VM Motori, a longtime supplier
to Chrysler and an affiliate of the U.S. automaker's corporate
parent Fiat SpA.
Cummins, a long-time U.S. supplier of diesel engines
to carmakers around the world, continues to make diesel engines
for Chrysler's heavy-duty Ram pickups. It has been a Chrysler
diesel engine supplier since 1988.
Nissan declined to confirm when its next-generation Titan
will go into production, but industry suppliers familiar with
the company's plans said they expect the new truck to arrive
next year as a 2015 model.
The current Titan went into production in late 2003 in
Canton, Mississippi. Annual sales in recent years have been just
over 20,000. In comparison, the segment leader, Ford's full-size
F Series, sold 645,000 last year.
But neither Ford nor General Motors currently
offers a diesel engine option in light-duty pickups.
Nissan has said the addition of more body styles and engine
options on the next-generation Titan should help boost the
truck's appeal.
The automaker said prototypes of the new Titan, which was
designed in California and will continue to be built in
Mississippi, are undergoing engineering tests on public roads
with the Cummins diesel.
The new engine is a turbocharged 5.0-liter V8 rated at more
than 300 horsepower, with torque of around 550 pounds-feet, the
company said. A version of the engine also will be marketed by
Cummins to other commercial truck makers.
The new engine will be built near Cummins headquarters in
Columbus, Indiana, in a factory that dates to the 1920s.
Cummins first announced plans for the V8 diesel in 2006, but
delayed development during the industry-wide downturn in
2008-2009.