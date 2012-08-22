Nissan hires well-known auto analyst to boost quality

DETROIT Aug 22 Nissan Motor Co Ltd
hired well-known auto analyst and engineer David Champion to
play a key role in improving the quality of the Japanese
automaker's lineup, the company said in a statement on
Wednesday.
Previously, Champion was the senior director of Consumer
Reports' test center. While at the influential magazine,
Champion was often quoted on the safety and quality issues.
At Nissan, which sells the Altima midsize sedan and the Leaf
electric car, Champion will handle the newly created role of
executive adviser of competitive assessment and quality.
"His experience in developing robust testing methods will
help Nissan keep pace with the increasing complexity of our
products and stay focused on continually improving our customer
satisfaction ratings," Carla Bailo, Nissan's head of research
and development said in a statement.
Champion worked at Nissan before, from 1994 to 1997, as a
quality assurance engineer.
Nissan is in the midst of launching five vehicles over 15
months. So far, the automaker has launched its crucial Altima
family sedan and Pathfinder sport-utility vehicle. The revamped
Altima family competes in an increasingly competitive segment
against Toyota Motor Corp's Camry and Honda Motor Co
Ltd's Accord.
By the end of 2013, Nissan expects that three-fourths of its
U.S. sales will come from those five models. In the U.S. market,
Nissan is the No. 7 automaker in sales with an 8 percent market
share.