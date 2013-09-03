Daimler, Nissan to jointly build small luxury cars in Mexico

| DETROIT, Sept 3
DETROIT, Sept 3 Japan's Nissan Motor Co
and Germany's Daimler AG will build small Infiniti
and Mercedes-Benz luxury cars at a Nissan plant in Mexico, two
sources confirmed on Tuesday.
The $2-billion Aguascalientes plant, which will open late
this year next to an existing Nissan assembly plant, is expected
to build the new Infiniti Q30, a compact four-door hatchback
that will share engines and some chassis components with the
Mercedes-Benz GLA, the sources said.
The 2015 GLA, a compact crossover vehicle similar in size to
the Q30, will go on sale next spring in Europe and next fall in
the United States, Mercedes-Benz has said. The GLA is one of
several candidates for future production at Aguascalientes, the
sources said.
The final production version of the GLA will make its public
debut next week at the Frankfurt Auto Show and will be built
initially at a Mercedes-Benz plant in Rastatt, Germany.
A concept version of the Q30 also will debut next week at
the Frankfurt show.
The Q30, which is expected to go on sale in mid-2015, could
be assembled at two locations, according to a source at Nissan
who asked not to be named. Initially, the car may be built at
Nissan's Sunderland plant in the U.K. for European customers and
later at Aguascalientes for the U.S. market.
Nissan, which is partnered with French automaker Renault,
and Daimler signed a cooperative agreement in 2010 to share
vehicle platforms, engines and other components. The Q30 is the
first Nissan-built vehicle that will share a Daimler platform,
the Nissan source said.
"We have made no announcements regarding additional phases
of production" at Aguascalientes, beyond the startup late this
year of a new series of small cars, according to David Reuter,
Nissan North America vice president of corporate communications.
"To my knowledge, the Q30 and the GLA share some
components," said Mercedes-Benz North America spokesman
Christian Bokich, who said he could not confirm GLA production
plans.
Both the Q30 and the GLA were designed around a new compact
car architecture developed by Daimler and known internally as
NGCC, for New Generation Compact Car, according to a European
supplier source.
The NGCC architecture includes a flexible set of lightweight
chassis components that will also be used to underpin the new
2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA sedan that goes on sale this month in the
United States, and the 2015 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric,
slated to reach the U.S. market next summer.
The CLA is being built in Hungary. The B-Class Electric will
be built in Rastatt.
Mercedes executives have said production of the CLA could
shift from Hungary to Mexico when the compact sedan is
redesigned in 2018.