Nissan will recall 3.53 mln vehicles because air bags may not deploy

April 29 Nissan Motor Co said Friday it is recalling 3.53 million vehicles worldwide because passenger-side air bags may not work properly because vehicle sensors may malfunction.

The Japanese automaker said this is the fourth recall since 2013 to address problems with occupant classification systems, which may fail to properly identify adult front seat passengers.

The system may improperly classify a passenger as a child or as an empty seat and could lead to an air bag failing to deploy in the event of a crash. Nissan has reports of three injuries linked to the issue but no fatalities.

The new recall includes the 2013-2017 Nissan Altima, Leaf, Maxima, Murano, Pathfinder, Sentra, Rogue, NV200, NV Taxi, Infiniti JX35/QX60, and Q50. It also includes the 2013-2017 Chevrolet City Express built for General Motors Co by Nissan. Nearly 3.2 million of the recalled vehicles are in the United States. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)