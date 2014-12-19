UPDATE 2-Nissan CEO says suspending some Russia car orders in "bloodbath" for automakers

* Has raised prices of half its Russian cars by 5-8 pct
* Plans to expand production in Japan on weaker yen
TOKYO, Dec 19 Japan's Nissan Motor Co
and French partner Renault SA have stopped taking
orders for some cars in Russia and could raise prices on others
if the rouble's plunge continues, alliance Chief Executive
Carlos Ghosn said on Friday.
"We have suspended taking orders," Ghosn told reporters at
Nissan's headquarters in Yokohama, saying the freeze is limited
to specific models while orders already placed are being
honoured. "We didn't do it (suspend orders) overall, just on
some models we said, 'Sorry, until we see where this situation
is going we don't take orders."
The Russian currency has tumbled about 50 percent against
the dollar so far this year, putting pressure on automakers who
have had to raise prices and contend with falling demand.
Nissan has already increased prices on half of models sold
in Russia by 5 percent to 8 percent. Ghosn said Nissan had hiked
prices on models that use higher levels of imported parts.
Russia is Nissan's fifth-largest market and the Japanese
firm's alliance with Renault SA, of which Ghosn is
chairman and CEO, gives it a majority stake in Avtovaz OAO
, Russia's largest automaker.
Ghosn, who said Nissan and Renault were gaining market share
in Russia, wants to grow their combined market share there to 40
percent from about 35 percent now.
The executive said he remained confident that the Russian
market would "stabilise". Nissan this month announced plans to
double production capacity at its St. Petersburg plant to
100,000 vehicles.
"The bad news is that the market is shrinking. This is bad
news for everyone," Ghosn said. "When the rouble sinks it's a
bloodbath for everybody. It's red ink, people are losing money,
all car manufacturers are losing money."
The automaker aims to raise production in Russia to 90
percent of Nissan cars sold in the country by 2016, up from the
current 70 percent.
Ghosn also praised Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's mix
of economic and fiscal policies at the briefing. He said the now
much weaker yen was no longer a "handicap", and the company
planned to take advantage of the currency's drop and expand
domestic production for exports.
