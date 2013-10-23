China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
DETROIT Oct 23 Nissan Motor Co Ltd said on Wednesday it is recalling 188,302 sport utility vehicles globally, mostly in the United States, to fix faulty brake control software that may increase the risk of a crash.
In the United States, the recall affects 151,695 Nissan Pathfinders from model years 2013 and 2014, as well as Infiniti JX35 SUVs from model year 2013, and QX60 SUVs from model year 2014, the company said. Smaller numbers of SUVs are affected in Canada, China, Russia, Mexico and other countries.
Nissan said there have been no reports of accidents or injuries related to the problem.
In the affected vehicles, on rough or uneven roads, software settings in the antilock braking system may lead to stopping distances that are longer than drivers expect, Nissan said.
Nissan will notify owners within the next 60 days, and dealers will reprogram the antilock braking system at no cost, according to documents filed online with the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)
CHICAGO/LOS ANGELES, April 7 To meet increasing demand for meat raised without certain antibiotics, top U.S. chicken company Tyson Foods Inc and rival producers are turning to sanitizing wipes, bacteria-reducing fog and even oregano to keep birds healthy.