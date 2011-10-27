WRAPUP 1-Auto-parts maker profits boosted by higher sales

* Johnson Controls sees growth in automotive business

* Federal-Mogul to keep outpacing markets, CEO says

Oct 27 U.S. auto parts makers, including U.S. industry leader Johnson Controls Inc (JCI.N), on Thursday reported higher profits on rising vehicle production.

Johnson Controls reported an adjusted profit of 75 cents per share for its fiscal fourth quarter, roughly in line with the average Wall Street estimate of 76 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company, a maker of auto interiors and batteries and building-efficiency systems, reported a 19 percent increase in revenue to $10.8 billion, slightly higher than expectations.

"Growth was strongest in automotive, increasing 24 percent as the company benefited from rising global vehicle production and automotive acquisitions," Baird analyst David Leiker wrote in a research note about Johnson Controls.

Strong sales were reflected in the earnings of two smaller auto suppliers as well. Dana Holding Corp (DAN.N) reported a 30 percent increase in revenue to $2 billion and Federal-Mogul Corp FDML.O posted a 12 percent increase to $1.7 billion, a company record for the third quarter.

Federal-Mogul Chief Executive Jose Maria Alapont declined to specific offer guidance for the fourth quarter. The company is majority-owned by billionaire investor Carl Icahn.

"We are going to keep outpacing the markets as we have been doing in the past three to four years," Alapont said.

In the past 12 months, Federal-Mogul's global sales to automakers grew 17 percent, compared with 6 percent growth for the industry, the company said. In China, company sales grew 23 percent in the past year compared with industry growth of 9 percent.

Alapont called growth in China and India over the past year more "balanced" than the sizzling pace from several years ago.

Dana posted a higher-than-expected profit of 45 cents per share, besting the 42 cents expected on average by analysts.

On Wednesday, Ford Motor Co. (F.N) Chief Executive Alan Mulally called economic growth in China and India more sustainable than the previous pace, which he said was better for the overall business climate in those countries. (Reporting by Deepa Seetharaman and Bernie Woodall in Detroit; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)