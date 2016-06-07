版本:
Ford, Fiat Chrysler pivot to more SUVs, fewer small cars

DETROIT, June 7 Ford Motor Co and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles are cutting production of smaller cars and idling workers at some North American factories, while boosting output of sport utility vehicles in reaction to a long-term shift toward larger vehicles, the companies said separately on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Bernie Woodall)

