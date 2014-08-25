RPT-Deepening rivalries test German luxury car dominance

(Repeats Sunday story with no changes)
By Laurence Frost and Andreas Cremer
PARIS/BERLIN, Aug 24 Berlin-based PR executive
Herbert Franz should be a soft target for German luxury
automakers - his last car was a BMW X3 - but he can't
wait to leave them behind.
"This car is hip," said Franz, 52, at the city's biggest
Jaguar Land Rover showroom, while eyeing up a
British-built Evoque SUV that he fully intended to purchase.
Decked out in bright red blazer and canary yellow trousers,
Franz might not be the typical customer in Germany's
conservative premium market. But his shifting taste in cars
foreshadows less comfortable times ahead for global leader BMW,
as well as Audi and Mercedes-Benz.
The German premiums have long been on a roll, producing an
export-driven sales explosion and huge returns while mass
carmakers struggled through Europe's crisis.
But in a headlong sales race, second-placed Audi and
runner-up Mercedes have both vowed to depose BMW, giving rise to
heavy discounting, which sullies luxury brands and creates
opportunities for the growing competition, observers say.
Now a host of younger or revived premium marques are poised
to follow JLR by pitching dozens of new models against the big
three, whose very ubiquity is taking the shine off their
prestige.
"The German premiums have sacrificed some of their
exclusivity by entering smaller, volume segments like compacts,"
said Bernd Hoennighausen, an automotive consultant.
"They've pushed volume with fleet discounts of around 20
percent," said Hoennighausen, who previously managed corporate
fleets for Deutsche Bank and BNP Paribas.
"This may open the door to newer players like Jaguar, who
are starting to offer fleet-relevant products."
Among others waging or planning new offensives are
Fiat-owned Maserati and Alfa Romeo, Nissan's
Infiniti, and Volvo, a unit of China-based Geely.
"Our theory is that there's room for something visibly
different that is styled in a more provocative manner," said
Andy Palmer, the senior Nissan executive charged with achieving
a breakthrough for the 25-year-old Infiniti brand.
"It's particularly true for China," Palmer told Reuters.
"Chinese consumers will cross-shop - and Audi only has the
market to lose because they've been so dominant."
For now, the Germans remain firmly on top. Their combined
sales amounted to 4.7 million vehicles last year, almost 60
percent of the global luxury car market, according to consulting
firm IHS Automotive.
That represents a 38 percent gain since 2007, the eve of the
financial crisis, when the big three claimed just over half of
the market. Global car sales grew 21 percent overall, while
European demand shrank by a quarter over the period.
TURNING TIDE
Superior scale also brings cost advantages - from research
to production and marketing - that are not going away. BMW has
led the charge into new niches, launching dozens of models
including SUVs in every size category, with Audi close behind.
Nonetheless, some analysts believe the tide is beginning to
turn against the Germans.
UBS expects the same group of challengers, plus Tesla's
zippy electric cars and DS models from PSA
Peugeot-Citroen, to grab 30 percent of global premium sales
growth in 2014-18, raising their current 12.5 percent market
share.
Pressured by the increasing competition, the Germans' return
on invested capital will continue falling away from historic
peaks of around 30 percent in 2010-2012, the bank predicts.
"There's also an inherent contradiction between premium and
concentration," UBS analyst Philippe Houchois said. "Buyers of
premium-branded cars are looking for some degree of exclusivity
that will set them apart from less fortunate car owners."
The resulting market fragmentation is "bringing the curtain
down on the unprecedented growth ... that enabled premium auto
manufacturers to generate outsized returns", he added.
BMW shares are up 5.4 percent this year, beating the wider
European auto sector's 0.4 percent slide. But Daimler is
1.1 percent lower and VW down 15 percent, hit by cost overruns.
A Maserati push is making headway, with first-half shipments
quadrupling on new models launched under Fiat Chrysler boss
Sergio Marchionne, who hopes a revived Alfa can also use its
pedigree to outrun upstarts such as Infiniti and DS.
"Unless you've got history, you're not going to create the
brand," the chief executive told reporters recently.
Tata-owned Jaguar Land Rover recorded 19 percent sales
growth last year, thanks in large part to the compact Range
Rover Evoque coveted by Franz, and aims to follow up with the
imminent Jaguar XE sports sedan and a later SUV.
Land Rover has proved that the Germans can be challenged,
said Eric Neubauer, joint-CEO of France's Neubauer Group, whose
Paris-area dealerships sell 19 car brands from Kia to Ferrari.
The Evoque poaches clients "from BMW, Mini and everywhere
else in the premium universe", Neubauer said. "The strength of
Land Rover is that we win new customers who then become loyal."
Luxury automakers must sell more smaller cars to meet
ever-tightening carbon-dioxide emissions targets and avoid
fines.
Driven by this imperative and their bitter rivalry, BMW,
Audi and Mercedes have been discounting as hard as many
mass-market carmakers.
"No other group of manufacturers has increased incentives
more than the Germans," said Arndt Ellinghorst, a London-based
analyst with ISI Group.
BMW rebates have grown as big as 25 percent in the UK,
according to data compiled by the brokerage, and price-slashing
has cost the big three about 6 billion euros ($8 billion).
"Steep discounts and attractive financing show how
non-exclusive premium cars have become," Ellinghorst said. Left
unchecked, "the race to sell more vehicles will eventually
damage brand equity and profitability".
RIDING THE VOLUME TRAIN
Despite their investment clout and model proliferation, a
slow start in hybrids - which combine a combustion engine and
electric motor - has left a chink in the German armour,
especially in markets where gas guzzlers incur punitive taxes.
Failure to see the potential of electrification contributed
to the ouster of Audi's last research and development chief, and
BMW is only now rolling out its flagship i8 performance hybrid.
Louis Alexandre de Froissard, a Bordeaux-based private
wealth manager, gave up his Audi A8 for an Infiniti Q50 hybrid
that delivers 364 horsepower while emitting 144 grams of CO2 per
kilometre, comfortably below a 160 gram French tax threshold.
By comparison, BMW's 7-Series hybrid gets 320 horsepower for
158 grams of CO2. Froissard also ruled out the Audi A6 Avant,
which puffs a penalty-prone 190 grams for just 310 horsepower.
"It wasn't powerful enough," he explained, and besides,
"everybody's got an Audi or a BMW - so Infiniti was a much more
original choice".
BMW's sleek i8 is among belated German steps to plug the
hybrid gap after a period of complacency. On the broader sales
and pricing rivalry there are also some signs of circumspection.
"We have to find the right balance between volume and
pricing," CEO Norbert Reithofer told analysts on Aug. 5.
"We (realised) in December that if you reduce your volume,
you can even have a better profit," the BMW boss said on a
conference call, adding that a "thinking process" was underway.
CFO Friedrich Eichiner even described the new stance as a
"message to the competition", but Audi and Mercedes may still be
too intent on overtaking to take the hint.
"Volume is indispensable," Audi boss Rupert Stadler told
Reuters on July 8. "Only when you grow you have a chance to make
gains on productivity."
With leadership successions due within two years at all
three German luxury carmakers, any deeper tactical change may
have to wait, ISI analyst Ellinghorst believes.
"It may be easier for those in charge today to continue to
ride the volume train," he said, "leaving the more difficult and
political task of improving pricing to new management teams."
($1 = 0.7541 euro)
