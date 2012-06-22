U.S. regulators probe Chrysler 200, Ford Explorer

DETROIT, June 22 U.S. safety regulators opened
two separate safety investigations into Chrysler Group LLC's 200
sedan due to complaints of engine stalling and Ford Motor Co's
Explorer SUV for steering problems.
Both vehicles are for the model year 2011. The two probes
potentially affect more than 170,000 vehicles.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said in a
posting on its website that it received 15 complaints about 2011
Chrysler 200 equipped 3.6-liter engines. The vehicles stalled
without warning when the driver was decelerating at low speeds,
such as braking for a stop light, according to the complaints.
NHTSA's department of defect investigations also received 15
complaints about Ford Explorer vehicles equipped with electric
power assisted steering. In those incidents, drivers reported a
loss of power steering and the need to apply more effort to
steer the SUV.