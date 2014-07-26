Nissan expands U.S. recall of cars with defective Takata air bags

DETROIT, July 26 Nissan Motor Co has
expanded by 226,326 vehicles a recall of older models equipped
with defective air bags made by Japan's Takata Corp,
Nissan said in an amended filing posted Saturday by U.S. safety
regulators.
At least nine automakers, including Nissan, have recalled
more than 12 million vehicles worldwide over the past five years
because air bag inflators supplied by Takata could rupture and
send shrapnel into vehicle occupants.
In April 2013, Nissan told the National Highway Traffic
Safety Administration that it would recall 438,302 cars,
including the Maxima, Sentra, Pathfinder, FX, I35 and QX4 from
model years 2001-2003.
The expanded recall now covers 664,628 of the same models.
Nissan said it would begin notifying owners about recall
repairs on Aug. 11. Dealers will replace inflators at no charge.
(Reporting by Paul Lienert; Editing by Frances Kerry)