Automakers recalled 51 million U.S. vehicles in 2015

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Jan 21 The National Highway Traffic
Safety Administration said on Thursday that automakers recalled
51.3 million vehicles in the United States last year, the
second-highest ever, in 868 separate campaigns.
NHTSA and automakers have come under harsh criticism on
auto safety issues from Congress and others in the wake of
General Motors' delayed recall of 2.6 million vehicles for
ignition switch defects linked to 124 deaths.
Since then, the NHTSA has made a series of reforms and
pledged to make more improvements. The agency has pressured
automakers to recall more vehicles more quickly - and imposed
record-setting fines. As a result, last year's recall campaigns
numbered the most in U.S. history.
In 2014, the agency said automakers recalled a record 63.9
million vehicles in 803 campaigns - led by GM's recall of 26
million vehicles.
The agency reclassified about 12 million vehicles that were
recalled first in 2014 - mostly for defective Takata
airbags - and were re-recalled in 2015.
"Massive recalls are still a prominent feature of the safety
landscape. NHTSA has made major efforts in the last year to
improve our processes for identifying vehicle defects, and that
effort will continue," NHTSA Administrator Mark Rosekind said at
the Washington Auto Show.
Automakers agreed to a voluntary effort last week to do more
to improve auto safety.
NHTSA also announced the launch of its "Safe Cars Save
Lives" advertising campaign to raise awareness among the public
of the actions needed to keep people safe from vehicle safety
defects.
The year-long digital ad campaign, accompanied by online
video and information resources, is aimed at convincing owners
to use NHTSA's VIN lookup tool regularly to check for
uncompleted recalls. (vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/)
"Taking action on a safety recall keeps you and the people
you love safe," Rosekind said.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Dan Grebler)