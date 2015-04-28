UPDATE 2-U.S. auto safety regulator poised for action on Takata, Jeep recalls

(Adds quotes, background, reference to NHTSA legislation)
By David Morgan
WASHINGTON, April 28 The National Highway
Traffic Safety Administration expects to be ready to take action
within two weeks to accelerate product recalls to reduce the
safety risks associated with gas tank fires in older Jeep sport
utility vehicles and exploding Takata Corp airbags, the
agency's top official said on Tuesday.
NHTSA Administrator Mark Rosekind told reporters that he
expects agency staff to present a plan of options in each case
early next month and vowed to be as aggressive as possible to
minimize dangers posed by the deadly defects.
"We're going to look at every option, and we'll be as
aggressive as possible," he told reporters on the sidelines of a
NHTSA conference to examine ways to increase the effectiveness
of automotive recalls.
Rosekind, a former member of the National Transportation
Safety Board, spoke most forcefully about Fiat Chrysler
.
Regulators have considered reopening an investigation into
whether the automaker needs to take more action and has examined
the most recent data on how fast it is adding hitches to the
Jeeps to help protect the fuel tank from low-speed rear-end
collisions.
"To be explicit, the situation has gotten worse ... the
numbers came out, they're horribly low," he said. "Those
translate into lives at risk, and more lives have been lost and
people hurt. That's unacceptable."
Earlier this month, a jury awarded $150 million to a family
that sued Fiat Chrysler for the 2012 death of their
four-year-old son in a 1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee with a fuel tank
mounted behind the back axle.
The 1999 Grand Cherokee was not included in a June 2013
recall of 1.56 million Jeep SUVs. It would have been had NHTSA
not agreed with FCA to limit the recalls. The agency had earlier
pushed for a wider recall of 2.7 million Jeeps.
Rosekind was also critical about Takata's actions on air bag
inflators, which have been linked to at least six deaths and
dozens of injuries, adding the Japanese manufacturer has
provided significant help to investigators sifting through 2.5
million company documents.
Takata air bags have been found to explode, sending shards
of metal into passenger compartments. An air bag recall has
affected about 25 million vehicles from about a dozen automakers
globally since 2008.
Rosekind has raised expectations for reform of an agency
blamed for missteps on auto defects over the past decade. But he
expressed concern about flagging enthusiasm in Congress to grant
the funding and authority he says NHTSA needs to reduce the
annual U.S. toll of highway deaths and injuries.
On Tuesday, a House appropriations panel proposed raising
NHTSA funding by $6.5 million in fiscal 2016, compared with a
$78 million increase sought by the Obama administration.
"It raises pretty significant concerns," Rosekind said of
the legislation. "We're talking about a pretty big gap."
(Reporting by David Morgan; editing by G Crosse and Susan
Heavey)