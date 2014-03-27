Mercedes-Benz has lowest vehicle recall rate in U.S. -study

March 27 Mercedes-Benz has the lowest recall
rate for its vehicles and BMW was the quickest to commence a
recall campaign, a long-term study of safety recalls in the
United States showed.
General Motors Co, which is undergoing a recall
crisis related to a dozen deaths, had the third-lowest recall
rate in the 30-year study, done by industry research firm
iSeeCars.com. (bit.ly/O0uH63)
While GM's recall rate is relatively low, the recent two
recalls totaling 1.6 million vehicles for faulty ignition
switches "suggest potential systemic issues at the company that
inhibited recalls from being issued sooner," iSeeCars said in a
press statement.
Overall, the recall rates "give some indication of the
quality of the automakers' manufacturing processes," said Phong
Ly, chief executive and co-founder of iSeeCars, in a telephone
interview.
The Woburn, Massachusetts firm determined the recall rates
of 15 major automakers in the U.S. market by comparing the
number of vehicles recalled from 1985 to 2014 with the number
cars sold from 1980 to 2013.
Mercedes-Benz, owned by Daimler AG, issued
recalls at a rate of 0.41, which means that for every 100 cars
sold, it recalled 41. Next on the list was Mazda Motor Corp
at 0.55, Nissan Motor Co at 0.71 and Subaru, a
unit of Fuji Heavy Industries at 0.73.
BMW was the most timely to recall cars in the
United States since 1985, as determined by the percentage of
recall campaigns that took place within three years of a new
vehicle being sold, iSeeCars found.
In BMW's case, it had 232 recalls since 1985, and 87 percent
of those involved cars that were less than 3 years old. Second
was Nissan at 85 percent, with GM third at just under 85
percent.
The ongoing GM recall and the major recall campaigns by
Toyota Motor Corp in 2009 and 2010 may make automakers
more likely to conduct more recalls, iSeeCars said.
Automakers with the highest recall rates were Hyundai Motor
Co at 1.15, or 115 vehicles recalled for every 100
sold, Mitsubishi Motors Corp at 1.09, Volkswagen AG
at 1.06, Volvo, a unit of Geely Automotive Holdings
, at 1.05 and Chrysler, a unit of Fiat Chrysler
Automobiles, at 1.00.
The total number of vehicles recalled can be higher than he
number sold because the same models can be recalled several
times for different reasons.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Dan Grebler)