Nissan to make automatic emergency braking standard in 1 mln US cars

June 8 Nissan Motor Co Ltd said on
Thursday it will make automatic emergency braking (AEB) standard
on an estimated one million vehicles sold in the United States
for model year 2018.
Seven of the Japanese automaker's models, including Rogue,
Altima and Murano, will come with the AEB standard, the company
said.
AEB uses radar technology to monitor a vehicle's proximity
to the one ahead and warns the driver through audio and visual
displays to reduce speed, helping avoid or reduce the severity
of potential collisions.
U.S. auto safety regulators said last year that 20
automakers, including Nissan, General Motors Co, Ford
Motor Co, Toyota Motor Corp, Volkswagen AG
, Daimler AG and Honda Motor Co,
had agreed to make automatic emergency braking standard on
nearly all U.S. vehicles by 2022.
In 2012, rear-end collisions killed 1,705 people and injured
547,000 in the United States. About 87 percent of the deaths and
injuries might have been prevented or lessened if vehicles had a
collision avoidance system because they were linked to driver
inattention, researchers found.
(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil
Nair)