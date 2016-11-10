UPDATE 2--Trade group urges Trump to revise auto emissions rules

(Adds more from letter, no immediate NHTSA, EPA comment)
By David Shepardson
WASHINGTON Nov 10 A major auto trade group on
Thursday urged President-elect Donald Trump's transition team to
revise fuel efficiency mandates that could cost them billions of
dollars and called for a full-scale review of the Obama
administration's autonomous vehicle policies.
In an eight-page letter Thursday to Trump's transition team
made public and reported earlier by Reuters, the Alliance of
Automobile Manufacturers, which presents major automakers
including General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co and
Toyota Motor Corp, urged the incoming Trump White House
to find "a pathway forward" on setting final fuel efficiency
standards through 2025, calling on the next administration to
"harmonize and adjust" the rules.
The letter also urges Trump to create a presidential
advisory committee to "coordinate auto sector regulators" and
said the panel could suggest a new approach to auto regulations.
Automakers told Trump's team in the letter "technology and
change are swamping the regulatory capacity to manage our
emerging reality. Reform is imperative."
Major automakers have raised concerns about the Obama
administration's ambitious targets for cutting vehicle
greenhouse gas emissions through 2025, arguing low gasoline
prices and weak demand for electric vehicles may require
significant revisions to the rules.
The automakers' letter urges the Trump administration to
conduct a "comprehensive regulatory review" of all regulations
and actions since Sept. 1, including the Obama administration's
new guidance on self-driving vehicles.
In September, the Obama administration unveiled guidance
asking automakers to voluntarily submit details of self-driving
vehicle systems in a 15 point "safety assessment." The Obama
administration said it was considering seeking the power to
review and approve technology for self-driving cars before they
hit the road.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA)
and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) must decide by April
2018 whether the 2022 through 2025 model year requirements for
fuel efficiency and greenhouse gas emissions are feasible or
should be changed.
Automakers in 2011 backed aggressive fuel rules to nearly
double fuel efficiency by 2025, but only if the policy included
a "mid-term review."
On the campaign trail, Trump repeatedly vowed to restore
auto jobs. On Wednesday, GM said it would cut 2,000 jobs because
of slowing demand for smaller cars.
Automakers have expressed concern that states may set their
own self-driving rules that could make it difficult or
impossible to roll out the technology.
The letter wants the Trump administration to harmonize fuel
rules, warning automakers "may be in compliance with the EPA
program, yet subject to fines in the NHTSA program...
Potentially billions of dollars in fines under the NHTSA (fuel
economy) program are anticipated."
The letter also seeks a "robust examination" of the combined
impact of "uncoordinated regulatory oversight" by at least 10
federal and state agencies. It urges creation of a new timetable
for regulators to respond to industry requests and seeks that
regulators adopt a "whole car cost analysis" for new vehicle
regulations.
The Trump transition team, NHTSA and the EPA did not
immediately comment on the letter.
