Reliability suffers as automakers push technology envelope -Consumer Reports

| DETROIT
DETROIT Oct 20Owners of vehicles with advanced
fuel-saving technology and digital multimedia systems, including
the Tesla Model S sedan, are hurting reliability,
Consumer Reports magazine found in its annual survey of vehicle
reliability.
There is "an emerging trend of increased troubles" with many
vehicles that use new transmission technology to boost mileage,
the magazine said Tuesday. The latest reliability survey was to
be presented by the magazine's editors at a meeting of Detroit's
Automotive Press Association.
One of the most technologically adventurous cars on the
market, the Tesla Model S, registered a worse than average
reliability score based on survey responses from 1,400 owners,
Consumer Reports found. The battery powered Model S P85D was
recently lauded by the magazine's editors for racking up the
best scores ever in its performance tests. But owners complained
of rattles, leaks, and problems with the charging equipment,
drivetrain and center console displays, the magazine said.
Complaints about balky multimedia "infotainment" systems
continue to plague several major automakers, including Ford
Motor Co, Nissan Motor Co, Fiat Chrysler
Automobiles NV , and several prominent brands
including General Motors Co's Cadillac luxury line, the
magazine found.
Honda Motor Co's Acura luxury brand fell seven
places to No. 18 in the magazine's ranking of 28 brands because
of problems with transmissions and in-car entertainment systems,
the magazine said.
Overall, Toyota Motor Corp's Lexus brand was the
top-ranked brand in the magazine's reliability survey. The
highest-ranked Detroit brand was Buick, at No. 7.
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV's Fiat brand came in last.
Consumer Reports said its 2015 reliability survey took into
account data on 740,000 vehicles.
(Reporting By Joe White; Editing by Bernard Orr)