UPDATE 3-Consumer Reports criticizes reliability of Tesla Model S

(Adds Tesla stock symbol)
By Joseph White
DETROIT Oct 20 Consumer Reports said it would
no longer recommend Tesla's Model S sedan due to reliability
concerns, in a blow to the luxury electric-powered car initially
awarded the highest-ever score in the U.S. magazine's
performance ratings.
The decision, based on the influential publication's annual
survey of vehicle reliability, sent shares of Tesla Motors Inc
reeling and underscored the risk of introducing
cutting-edge fuel-saving technology and digital multimedia
systems in vehicles.
Consumer Reports found "an emerging trend of increased
troubles" with a broad range of vehicles that use new
transmission technology to boost mileage. The survey was
presented by the magazine's editors at a meeting of Detroit's
Automotive Press Association on Tuesday.
The findings illustrate automakers' challenges as consumers
and regulators demand more innovation. Groundbreaking technology
comes with a heightened risk of malfunctions over the life of a
vehicle, compromising the reliability car owners enjoy from more
mature technology.
Tesla's stock fell as much as 11.4 percent before closing
down 6.6 percent to $213.03 after the magazine said Tesla owners
reported "an array of detailed and complicated maladies" in
their Model S sedans.
Still, 97 percent of Tesla owners would buy another Model S,
the magazine found, citing quick responsiveness on repairs from
the Palo Alto-based company "with a minimum of fuss to owners."
One of the most technologically adventurous cars on the
market, the Model S registered a worse than average reliability
score based on survey responses from 1,400 owners.
The battery-powered Model S P85D was lauded in August for
racking up the best scores ever in the magazine's performance
tests. But owners complained of rattles, leaks, and problems
with the charging equipment, drivetrain and center console
displays, Consumer Reports said.
"Close communication with our customers enables Tesla to
receive input, proactively address issues, and quickly fix
problems," a Tesla spokesperson said. "Over-the-air software
updates allow Tesla to diagnose and fix most bugs without the
need to come in for service. In instances when hardware needs to
be fixed, we strive to make it painless."
Complaints about balky multimedia infotainment systems
continue to plague several major automakers, including Ford
Motor Co, Nissan Motor Co, Fiat Chrysler
Automobiles NV and General Motors Co,
the magazine found.
Honda Motor Co's Acura luxury brand fell seven
places to No. 18 in the magazine's ranking of 28 brands because
of problems with transmissions and in-car entertainment systems.
Overall, Toyota Motor Corp's Lexus brand was the
top-ranked brand in the magazine's reliability survey. The
highest-ranked Detroit brand was GM's Buick, at No. 7.
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV's Fiat brand came in last.
(Additional reporting and writing by Alexandria Sage; editing
by Bernard Orr, Christian Plumb and Phil Berlowitz)