Resin shortage may cut world auto output-supplier

April 13 A shortage of a resin used in making
brake and fuel components may cut into global auto production
within a few weeks, auto supplier TI Automotive said in a letter
to its customers, a source said.
"The shortage is real and immediate. The possibility of
production interruptions at some of your facilities in the next
few weeks is high," TI Automotive CEO William Kozyra said in the
letter, according to the source, an auto supplier who has read
it and wished to remain anonymous.
The shortage of a key resin for automakers called PA-12 was
caused by a March 31 explosion at a chemical plant in Germany,
said the source who is not authorized to speak to the media,
citing the letter.
The blast killed two people.
The plant, owned by German industrial conglomerate Evonik
Industries, makes a key element of PA-12 called
cyclododecatriene, also known as CDT. Kozyra's letter said the
CDT production at the Marl, Germany plant has stopped, the
source said. Marl is near Essen, Germany.
Kozyra also said suppliers of CDT are few and that Evonik
made CDT for several other makers of the auto parts component
PA-12, the source added.
A meeting between automakers and suppliers to discuss the
matter including alternate sources of resins will be held on
Tuesday, moderated by the Automotive Industry Action Group of
suburban Detroit.
The letter and the possible automobile production
interruption was first reported by Bloomberg News on Friday.
TI Automotive has its headquarters in Auburn Hills,
Michigan, near Detroit.