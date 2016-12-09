UPDATE 3-Rivian bids on shuttered Mitsubishi plant in Illinois

(Adds details from state of Illinois)
By Bernie Woodall and Paul Lienert
Dec 9 Michigan-based Rivian Automotive is
negotiating to buy the former Mitsubishi Motors plant
in Normal, Illinois, and plans to reopen it in about five years,
city and state officials said Thursday.
The seven-year-old company, which has facilities in suburban
Detroit and San Francisco, plans to invest up to $175 million in
the Normal plant by 2024, according to the Illinois Department
of Commerce.
Rivian aims to build an electric vehicle with self-driving
capability, according to a source familiar with the company's
plans.
A press release issued late Thursday by the state said
Rivian is "developing an integrated portfolio of vehicles and
services to advance the shift to sustainable mobility."
Mayor Chris Koos told Reuters on Friday that Rivian would
employ about 500 people at the factory when it reopens in 2021
and eventually would have about 1,000 workers. It has been
closed since May.
He said he did not know the purchase price of the
transaction, which is to close on Jan. 3.
Rivian could not be reached for comment on Friday.
Rivian was founded in 2009 by R.J. Scaringe, chief executive
officer, and employs more than 50 people, according to its
LinkedIn profile. "Rivian is creating solutions that redefine
traditional automotive economics and remove the pain points of
conventional ownership," the profile says.
Scaringe's individual profile lists a doctorate in
mechanical engineering from Massachusetts Institute of
Technology but no previous automotive experience.
Chief Operating Officer Gabriel Mesanza previously worked
for General Motors Co and later was a consultant at
Deloitte and KPMG, according to his profile.
Rivian has recruited several automotive veterans, including
Chief Engineer Lawrence Achram, a former Chrysler vice
president, and Design Director Larry Erickson, a former designer
at GM and Ford Motor Co, according to their LinkedIn
profiles.
Koos said liquidation service Maynards Industries bought the
plant from Mitsubishi and was planning to auction off its
equipment in September and then raze the building. Those plans
changed when Rivian put up $1 million in "earnest money" on a
potential purchase, he said.
Normal will host Rivian executives on Monday as the company
seeks approval for tax breaks by the city and other local
governments, Koos said.
Mitsubishi had used the plant as a hub for production of its
Outlander SUV before announcing its closure in January,
resulting in the layoff of about 1,000 workers. At its peak, the
plant employed 3,000.
