U.S. car buyers unwilling to pay for automatic safety systems -study

DETROIT, Sept 30 U.S. car buyers are not willing
to pay for a new generation of automatic safety devices without
an extra push from legislators, regulators, manufacturers,
dealers and insurers, according to a new study.
The survey, released on Tuesday, covered a range of new
safety features, from automatic parking, typically a $395
option, to infrared night vision ($2,260).
"These technologies are not inexpensive," said Steve
Handschuh, chief executive officer of the Motor & Equipment
Manufacturers Association.
The Boston Consulting Group, which conducted the survey for
the association, estimated the cost of seven automated safety
systems at $8,240 but said consumers were willing to pay only 25
percent to 70 percent of that.
U.S. car buyers are more willing to spend money on
convenience ahead of safety, said Xavier Mosquet, who heads
Boston Consulting's North American automotive practice. Advanced
safety systems such as adaptive cruise control, that are
partially automated but relieve some of the tedium of driving,
are therefore more attractive, he said.
Because many advanced driver assistance features are still
so expensive, their adoption in the United States continues to
grow slowly, at an annual rate of 2 percent to 5 percent, Boston
Consulting said.
"Motivation is obviously needed" to boost those rates, which
in turn could dramatically reduce costs, Handschuh said.
Without such motivation, from lower insurance rates to new
government regulations, it will take 20 to 25 years for
widespread adoption, he said.
Boston Consulting said automated driver assistance systems
could help U.S. drivers avert 28 percent of vehicle crashes and
save 9,900 lives each year.
Suppliers of advanced driver assistance systems include
Robert Bosch GmbH, Autoliv Inc, Continental AG
, Delphi Automotive PLC, Valeo SA
and Denso Corp.
