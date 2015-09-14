CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Major car makers agree to make automatic braking standard in U.S.

(Corrects company name to Volvo Car Group from Volvo AB in
By David Morgan
RUCKERSVILLE, Va., Sept 11 A group of major
automakers accounting for more than half of U.S. auto sales will
make automatic emergency braking standard on new U.S. vehicles
in one of the industry's biggest auto safety moves since it
embraced technology to prevent rollovers more than a decade ago.
The car makers, which accounted for 57 percent of car and
light truck sales in the United States last year, said Friday
they will work with regulators and the insurance industry to
roll out collision avoiding braking technology across their
lineups over the next few years.
The automakers are Volkswagen and its luxury
car division Audi, BMW, Ford Motor Co, General
Motors Co, Mazda Motor Corp, Daimler AG's
Mercedes-Benz, Tesla Motors Inc, Toyota
Motor Corp and Volvo Car Group.
"We are entering a new era of vehicle safety, focused on
preventing crashes from ever occurring," U.S. Transportation
Secretary Anthony Foxx said in a statement Friday.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which is
overseeing the effort, said the collaborative agreement took
shape over the last two weeks and that other car and truck
manufacturers are still considering joining.
Analysts say it could still take years for automakers to
redesign the electrical and braking systems of their cars to
install autonomous braking. Among the automotive technology
suppliers that could benefit are Continental AG,
Robert Bosch GmbH, Delphi Automotive Plc,
Denso Corp and Autoliv Inc.
The agreement echoes earlier voluntary moves by big
automakers. In the late 1980s, Chrysler began installing airbags
in all its vehicles. In the 2000s, GM, Ford and others agreed to
make anti-rollover technology standard on most sport utility
vehicles. Stability control is now mandatory on light vehicles.
The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), a
non-profit group affiliated with the insurance industry, has
pushed automakers to install automatic emergency braking by
making it a requirement for earning top marks in its influential
crash test rankings.
Federal officials say automatic braking can help avoid
rear-end collisions, which accounted for one-third of all
police-reported car crashes in 2013. Studies, including a recent
IIHS report, also show that AEB technology can reduce insurance
injury claims by as much as 35 percent.
NHTSA Administrator Mark Rosekind told reporters Friday that
AEB should become standard among the automakers faster than the
the seven to eight years it could take to develop mandatory
regulations to deliver the technology to consumers.
"It's visible and the pressure's on to make this happen
fast," said Rosekind, who announced the agreement at an IIHS
safety test facility 100 miles (160 km) from Washington in
Virginia's Blue Ridge Mountains. The NHTSA plans to make a
series of new auto safety initiatives during the fall, he said.
Only about 4 percent of cars built in North America will
have automatic emergency braking, according to the business
information firm IHS Inc. Toyota said earlier this year said
that by the end of 2017 it would offer such systems in option
packages for nearly all its models, with the technology packages
ranging from $300 to about $500.
