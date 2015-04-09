U.S. agency weighs reopening Jeep fires probe

DETROIT, April 9 U.S. vehicle safety regulators said Thursday they could reopen an investigation into whether Fiat Chrysler Automobiles needs to take more action to reduce the risk of gas tank fires in older Jeep sport utilities.

"All options are available to us to address" the issue of fires in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' older Jeep SUVs, a National Highway Transportation Administration official said Thursday. The official was echoing remarks made by NHTSA administrator Mark Rosekind during an appearance in New York on Thursday.

NHTSA could reopen a probe into fires in older model Jeep SUVs with fuel tanks mounted behind the rear axle, the NHTSA official said.

A jury last week awarded $150 million to a family that sued the automaker for the 2012 death of their 4-year-old son in a 1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee with a fuel tank mounted behind the back axle.

In that case, another vehicle rear-ended the 1999 Grand Cherokee, causing the gas tank to leak and set the SUV on fire. The fire was too intense for the driver and bystanders to get the boy out of the Jeep before he was burned to death, said Jeb Butler, attorney for the family.

The 1999 Grand Cherokee was not included in a June 2013 recall of 1.56 million Jeep SUVs, but would have been had NHTSA not agreed with FCA to limit the recalls. The agency had earlier pushed for a wider recall of 2.7 million Jeeps.

An FCA spokesman in Michigan said data shows that the 1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee has a lower incidence rate of fires from rear-end crashes than 57 other vehicles of similar age.

"NHTSA concluded from its investigation that the vehicles do not pose an unreasonable risk to safety," the FCA spokesman said. "No events that have occurred since NHTSA closed its investigation should affect this conclusion."

The NHTSA official said that the first move the agency will make regarding the Jeep SUVs is to assess the most recent data on how fast FCA is adding two hitches to the Jeeps in order to help protect the fuel tank from low-speed rear-end collisions.

The FCA spokesman said that the company has added hitch assemblies to about 338,000 Jeep SUVs.

(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Ted Botha)