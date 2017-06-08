CORRECTED-Automakers diverge on how fast to deploy automatic braking

(Corrects number of model lines in which Fiat Chrysler offers
By Joseph White
DETROIT, June 8 Big automakers are rushing to
launch self-driving cars as early as 2021, but the industry's
major players are moving slowly when it comes to widespread
deployment of a less expensive crash prevention technology that
regulators say could prevent thousands of deaths and injuries
every year.
Nissan Motor Co Ltd said on Thursday it would make
automatic braking systems standard on an estimated 1 million
2018 model cars and light trucks sold in the United States,
including high-volume models such as the Rogue and Rogue Sport
compact sport utility vehicles, the Altima sedan, Murano and
Pathfinder SUVs, LEAF electric car, Maxima sedan and Sentra
small car.
Nissan sold about 1.6 million vehicles in the United States
last year.
Rival Toyota Motor Corp has said it will make
so-called automatic emergency braking standard on nearly all its
U.S. models by the end of this year.
Overall, however, most automakers are not rushing to make
automatic brake systems part of the base cost of mainstream
vehicles sold in the competitive U.S. market. The industry has
come under pressure from regulators, lawmakers and safety
advocates to adopt the technology, which can slow or stop a
vehicle even if the driver fails to act.
So far, only about 17 percent of models tested by the
Insurance Institute for Highway Safety offered standard
collision-avoiding braking, according to data supplied by the
auto safety research group backed insurance industry. Many of
the models with standard collision-avoiding brake systems are
luxury vehicles made by European or Japanese manufacturers.
The systems require more sensors and software than
conventional brakes, and automakers said they need time to
engineer the systems into vehicles as part of more comprehensive
makeovers.
Last year, 20 automakers reached a voluntary agreement with
U.S. auto safety regulators to make collision-avoiding braking
systems standard equipment by 2022.
Safety advocates have petitioned the National Highway
Traffic Safety Administration to begin a regulatory process to
require the technologies, but the agency has said the voluntary
agreement will result in faster deployment than a formal
rule-making process. NHTSA says the technology could eliminate
one-fifth of crashes.
"Do the math. That’s 5 million crashes every year - 20
percent reduction means 1 million less. Those are big numbers,"
Mark Rosekind, the NHTSA's then-administrator, told Reuters last
year.
But customers would likely experience the benefits of the
technology infrequently. The technology to enable a car to drive
itself is far more costly, but industry executives foresee
autonomous vehicles driving revenue-generating transportation
services that could be attractive to investors.
General Motors Co offers automatic braking as
optional equipment on about two-thirds of its models. The
company did not say on Thursday how many vehicles have the
technology as standard equipment. GM has not made public its
plans to make the technology standard across its lineup.
"Any time you have a voluntary agreement you have a spectrum
of implementation," Jeff Boyer, GM's vice president for safety,
told Reuters earlier this week. Asked when GM would roll out
standard automatic braking, Boyer said, "let's just say we honor
the voluntary commitment."
Ford Motor Co "has a plan to standardize over time,"
the company said in a statement on Thursday. Currently,
automatic braking systems are optional on several 2017 Ford and
Lincoln models, and will be offered on certain 2018 models
including the best-selling F-150 pickup truck.
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV offers
automatic braking as optional equipment in nine model lines,
using cameras and radar to detect hazards ahead. The company has
said it will meet the 2022 target for making the systems
standard.
As 2018 models roll out during the second half of this year,
more vehicles will offer automatic braking, said Dean McConnell,
an executive with Continental AG's North American
business. Continental's automatic braking technology systems
will be on certain Nissan models.
"We see it accelerating," he said. "It varies. There are
some (automakers) that are being aggressive" and others that are
waiting.
Nissan did not disclose how much prices for vehicles would
rise to offset the cost of standard automatic emergency braking.
The 2018 models will be launched later this year. Currently,
Nissan, like most carmakers, offers automatic braking as part of
a bundle of optional safety and technology features.
A 2017 Nissan Sentra compact sedan has a starting price of
$17,875. To buy the car equipped with automatic braking requires
spending another $6,820 for a Sentra SR with a premium
technology package.
German auto technology suppliers Continental and Robert
Bosch GmbH will supply the systems, Nissan said.
