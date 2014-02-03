U.S. safety agency says 22 million vehicles recalled in 2013

DETROIT Feb 3 Automakers recalled nearly 22
million cars and trucks in 2013, the most in nearly a decade,
the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said in a
report released on Monday.
The manufacturer with the largest number of safety actions
was Toyota Motor Corp, followed by Chrysler Group LLC
, Honda Motor Co, Hyundai Motor Co
and Ford Motor Co.
Toyota recalled 5.3 million vehicles in 15 safety actions
last year, including more 844,000 older-model Corolla cars,
Sequoia SUVs and Tundra pick-up trucks for faulty airbags.
About 15 million vehicles were recalled by automakers after
they spotted a problem, while about 7 million cars and trucks
were recalled following an NHTSA investigation.
The number of vehicles involved in a safety recall last year
rose by more than one-third from 2012, when 16.4 million models
were recalled for safety defects and other reasons. Overall,
safety recalls totaled 632 in 2013, up from 581 in 2012.
Last year marked the largest number of vehicles recalled for
safety defects since 2004, when 30.8 million models were
affected, according to the report.