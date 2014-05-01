Chrysler Canada's April sales up 6 pct, led by increase in trucks

TORONTO May 1 Chrysler Canada said on Thursday
that its total vehicle sales climbed 6 percent in April, as a
surge in demand for trucks more than offset slumping car sales,
and it remained the country's top-selling auto company.
Chrysler, a unit of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, said
total vehicle sales climbed to 27,212 vehicles. Truck sales rose
22 percent to 24,229 vehicles, while auto sales tumbled 49
percent to 2,983 vehicles.
"This month's results marked the best April sales on record
at Chrysler Canada in the last quarter of a century," Chief
Operating Officer Dave Buckingham said in a statement. "Leading
the pack are our Jeep and Ram products."
The gains, which represent a 53rd consecutive month of
year-over-year growth, include monthly sales records for
Chrysler's Jeep and Ram branded vehicles, including Jeep
Wrangler and Ram trucks, the company said.
Dodge and Chrysler minivans, produced in Windsor, Ontario,
had a double-digit April sales increase for a combined 5,988
vehicles.
So far this year, Chrysler Canada truck sales have gained
14.1 percent to 76,784 vehicles, while auto demand has dropped
31.4 percent, to 11,297 vehicles. Total sales are up 5.2 percent
at 88,081.
The U.S. auto industry rebounded sharply in April from a
bitter and extended winter, with four of the top six automakers
reporting year-over-year gains in sales on Thursday.
Chrysler Group LLC, Toyota Motor Corp and Nissan Motor Co
all topped analysts' expectations with double-digit sales
increases. General Motors Co also beat expectations, with a 7
percent uptick. Ford Motor Co missed estimates, with a decline
of 1.0 percent.
