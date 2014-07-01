U.S. June auto sales hit level not seen since July 2006

U.S. State Department appoints Fox News anchor as spokeswoman
WASHINGTON, April 24 Former Fox News anchor and correspondent Heather Nauert will be the new U.S. State Department spokeswoman, the State Department said in a statement on Monday.
DETROIT, July 1 U.S. auto sales rose 1.2 percent in June, beating expectations of a 3 percent decline, Autodata Corp reported on Tuesday.
The seasonally adjusted annualized rate used to measure strength of the auto industry of 16.98 million vehicles, the highest rate since July 2006, Autodata Corp said.
Most major automakers beat expectations, and sales at the top-selling manufacturer in the U.S. market, General Motors Co , rose 1 percent despite its ongoing safety crisis. Analysts had expected GM's sales to fall 6 percent. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by David Gregorio)
FRANKFURT, April 24 The campaign of Emmanuel Macron, the favourite to win France's presidential election, has been targeted by a cyber espionage group linked by some experts to the Russian military intelligence agency GRU.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 24 Microsoft Corp is rolling out upgrades to its sales software that integrates data from LinkedIn, an initiative that Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella told Reuters was central to the company's long-term strategy for building specialized business software.