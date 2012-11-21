版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 22日 星期四 00:12 BJT

JD Power-LMC say November US auto sales up 12 pct from year ago

DETROIT Nov 21 U.S. auto sales are rebounding after Superstorm Sandy cut sales in late October and early November, and this month should show a 12 percent increase from a year before, consultancies JD Power & Associates and LMC Automotive said on Wednesday.

November auto sales have been rising each week, and there are signs that December will be a strong sales month to end the best year for U.S. auto sales since before the 2008-2009 economic downturn.

On a seasonally adjusted annualized basis, November sales are seen at 15 million new vehicles, LMC and JD Power said.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐