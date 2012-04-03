UPDATE 3-US March auto sales up 13 pct, recovery quickens

* US March auto sales up 12.7 percent
* Best quarterly sales since 2008
* Chrysler sales up 34 pct, GM sales up 12 pct
* Ford sales rise 5 pct, Volkswagen up 35 pct
* AutoNation raises 2012 U.S. auto industry sales forecast
By Bernie Woodall and David Bailey
April 3 U.S. auto sales rose about 13 percent in
March as consumers energized by an improving job market replaced
aging vehicles and took advantage of cheap financing.
The strong March sales rounded out the best quarter for U.S.
vehicle sales since 2008 and raised the prospect that major
automakers would have to scramble to boost production and lift
cautious full-year sales forecasts.
The auto industry has been in a slow, sporadic recovery for
the past two years, and the March data suggested the pace of the
recovery is gathering steam.
One analyst said March was a "litmus test" for the year
after a strong January and an even stronger February.
"The fact that the (sales rate) is strong shows real
strength on the retail side," said Jessica Caldwell, a senior
analyst at Edmunds.com. "Moving forward, if we can continue to
see these signs of pent-up demand, I think that will bode well
for 2012 and beyond."
Chrysler Group LLC posted a 34 percent U.S. sales
increase over the previous March, while sales at General Motors
Co and Ford Motor Co rose by 12 percent and 5
percent, respectively. Toyota Motor Corp had a 15
percent gain and Volkswagen AG's sales were up by 35
percent.
Honda Motor Co experienced a sales slide of 5
percent, which the Japanese automaker pegged to exceptionally
strong U.S. sales the previous March.
Industry experts said sales of cars and trucks last month
were lifted by the same factors that have driven the industry's
recovery since mid-2011: the need for consumers to replace aging
clunkers as gasoline prices rise, and improved consumer
confidence in the wake of a stabilizing job market.
"People are going back to work," said Ford Motor Co
economist Ellen Hughes-Cromwick. "And the vehicle stock ... is
ripe for replacement."
The average age of vehicles on U.S. roads has risen to near
11 years, the highest on record. Many of those vehicles are SUVs
that were sold in the late 1990s. Rising fuel prices, combined
with lower interest rates, have drawn consumers into showrooms
to seek more fuel-efficient replacements.
The pace of the recovery from the industry's low point in
2009 was slowed last year by the March earthquake and tsunami in
Japan. By the fourth quarter, sales at about 13.5 million
vehicles an annualized basis was the best three-month period
since pre-recession 2008.
While first-quarter sales showed a quickening pace of the
industry rebound, March sales of 14.4 million vehicles on an
annualized basis missed analyst expectations of 14.7 million
vehicles.
Executives at Ford and Nissan both said that the
availability of more fuel-efficient vehicles is helping entice
customers to buy both larger vehicles and small cars.
"People are doing the math" and "don't want to get 12 miles
per gallon" with an older car or truck, so they are buying more
fuel-efficient SUVs and trucks, said Mark Fields, president of
Ford Americas.
"There are people in less fuel-efficient vehicles and they
look at these gas prices" and head for showrooms, said Al
Castignetti, head of the Nissan brand in North America.
Don Johnson, GM sales chief, said he expected pent-up demand
to remain a supporting factor for U.S. auto sales "well into
2013."
RECOVERY
As sales rise, automakers are also getting more profit per
vehicle. Incentives, including rebates, continued to trend
downward in March while the average transaction price for a new
vehicle rose 7 percent to just under $31,000, a new record high,
autos consultant TrueCar.com said.
The U.S. stock market is also near four-year highs, although
major indexes fell on Tuesday.
Despite the solid month, GM's 12 percent U.S. sales gain in
March failed to meet analysts' expectations or keep pace with
the overall auto market.
GM shares ended 4.6 percent lower at $25.54 on the New York
Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Ford shares edged up 0.2 percent to
close at $12.64. The broad S&P 500 Index was down 0.4
percent on the day.
Auto sales are watched as one of the earliest snapshots of
American consumer demand. In recent months the sales figures
have proven a bright spot in an economy that is expanding at
only a modest pace of about 2 to 2.5 percent this quarter.
Flat wages after adjusting for inflation, a high
unemployment rate at 8.3 percent and large debt loads have
restrained consumer spending. But the combination of ultra-cheap
auto financing and the high average age of cars on the road,
which are now starting to wear out, has attracted more buyers
onto the car lots.
Consumer confidence rose in March to its highest level since
February 2011, the Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan
reading of consumer sentiment showed.
RAISED FORECASTS
The March U.S. auto sales results were strong enough to
force some industry sales forecasts higher for 2012.
Mike Jackson, chief executive of the largest auto retailer,
AutoNation Corp, told CNBC on Tuesday that his company
had raised its 2012 sales forecast to about 14.5 million
vehicles from 14 million.
Volkswagen raised its full-year industry U.S. sales forecast
to 14 million light vehicles, from 13.7 million, said its North
American president, Jonathan Browning.
"We do expect the selling rate to ease a little in the
second half of the year, but 14 million is our forecast now for
the year," Browning said.
Ford, No. 2 in the U.S. market, reported its best March for
new auto sales in five years on strong sales of small cars
including its Focus sedan and also its F-Series pickup trucks.
Nissan Motor Co said its sales in March rose 12.5
percent, and Volkswagen said March sales soared by 35 percent -
its the best U.S. March sales since 1973.
Hyundai Motor Co, which has the best fleet-wide
fuel economy ratings in the market, said its March sales rose
13 percent, and it sold more vehicles in the U.S. market than
any previous month.
GM's stock price had risen by 27 percent so far this year,
before Tuesday's downturn.
"The lower-than-expected March sales triggered a quick
reaction from investors," said Michelle Krebs, analyst for
Edmunds.com.
Krebs said sales for GM's Buick brand were disappointing
despite heavy advertising. Buick sales fell 16 percent in March.