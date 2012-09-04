Chrysler U.S. August sales up 14 percent

DETROIT, Sept 4 Chrysler Group LLC reported its
29th consecutive month of year-on-year sales gains with a
14-percent rise in August.
Chrysler sales were 148,472 vehicles, which the company said
showed its best performance for August since 2007.
U.S. auto industry sales should be 14.6 million new vehicles
on a seasonally adjusted annualized rate, including medium and
heavy-duty trucks, Chrysler said.
Taking out the medium and heavy trucks, that would be about
14.3 million light cars and trucks, compared with 14.1 million
projected in July.
Analysts use the light vehicles sales figure as a key
measure of the industry's health.
Economists polled by Thomson Reuters last week expected an
August annualized sales rate of 14.2 million light vehicles.
Chrysler is managed by and majority owned by Fiat SpA
.