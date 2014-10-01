WRAPUP 1-September U.S. car sales show industry still strong

(Adds GM, Ford, Nissan sales)
By Bernie Woodall and Paul Lienert
DETROIT Oct 1 U.S. consumers bought more cars
in September than in the previous year, but early sales results
from leading automakers on Wednesday were mixed.
General Motors Co, Fiat SpA's Chrysler Group
and Nissan Motor Co all reported year-to-year sales
gains, but Ford Motor Co said sales fell slightly from a
year ago.
The generally positive results indicated industry strength
continued as summer waned. A Reuters survey of nine analysts
showed expectations for a 10 percent rise in September to about
1.25 million vehicles industrywide.
Ford sales fell 3 percent, to 180,175, as the automaker
slowed production of the F-150 pickup truck, the best-selling
vehicle in America, to prepare for the launch of the redesigned
2015 model. Analysts surveyed by Reuters expected a similar
decline.
F-150 sales dipped 1 percent, with Ford's small cars and
crossovers showing bigger declines. Ford's Lincoln brand jumped
13 percent, bolstered by the new MKC compact crossover.
GM sales increased 19 percent, to 223,437, about what
analysts predicted. The automaker's full-size Chevrolet
Silverado and GMC Sierra pickups soared 47 percent to 66,939.
GM's premium Cadillac brand was flat.
Chrysler said sales rose 19 percent, to 169,890. Analysts
expected a 17 percent rise. Its Jeep and Ram brands were up 47
percent and 35 percent, respectively, but sales of Jeep Grand
Cherokee fell 14 percent.
Nissan sales climbed 19 percent, to 102,955. Analysts looked
for a 15 percent increase. The company's premium Infiniti brand
fell 13 percent, while sales of the Nissan Leaf electric car
jumped 48 percent.
While the forecasts are for another robust sales month, some
analysts were concerned that generous consumer deals, including
low lease rates and zero-percent financing, are stealing demand
from the future.
Each month, auto sales are an early indicator of U.S.
consumer demand, particularly for large-ticket items.
On Tuesday, reports showed U.S. consumer confidence fell in
September for the first time in five months, and home prices in
July rose less than expected from a year earlier, underscoring
the unsteady nature of U.S. economic growth.
(Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)