PREVIEW-October US auto sales rate seen at 8-month high

* U.S. October sales seen up about 9 pct from year ago
* Fuller dealer lots, aging cars pushing sales higher
* Automakers report October sales on Tuesday
By Deepa Seetharaman and Bernie Woodall
DETROIT, Oct 31 (Reuters)- U.S. auto sales in October are
expected to have hit the highest rate in at least eight months,
helped by pent-up demand from consumers trading in aging
vehicles and a wider selection of Honda and Toyota brand cars
and trucks.
Forty-one economists polled by Reuters expect October's
seasonally adjusted annualized rate to be around 13.2 million
vehicles, up about 9 percent from the year earlier. In
September, the sales rate was 13.1 million.
Analysts said October's likely stronger sales were also
driven by the greater availability of vehicles made by Honda
Motor Co (7267.T) and Toyota Motor Co (7203.T), after the
industry recovered from Japan's March earthquake which
triggered a shortage of auto parts.
"We think there was some pent-up demand held over from
Honda and Toyota die-hards who waited to buy those and in
October there was growing inventory," Edmunds.com analyst
Michelle Krebs said. Auto sales are an early indicator each
month of U.S. consumer demand.
But Krebs added that Honda's rebound could be short-lived
after severe flooding in Thailand triggered a shortage of
crucial electronic parts. [ID:nL3E7LQ19W]
The flooding will not hit October sales, but it may affect
November and December U.S. auto sales, particularly at Honda,
analysts said.
Honda withdrew its 2011 financial outlook and cut North
American output by half from Nov. 2 to Nov. 10. Honda also
pushed back the sales date for its 2012 CR-V crossover, the
company's entry in the hot-selling compact SUV market.
"It does seem more severe than we initially thought," Jesse
Toprak, Truecar.com analyst, said of the impact of the floods.
"Honda has a lot riding on the CR-V and it's a potential
constraint in Honda sales for the next several months."
Last week, Ford Motor Co (F.N) said it expected its
production to fall by 30,000 vehicles due to supply shortages
linked to the floods. [ID:nN1E79O1Z9]
Still, overall U.S. sales over the remainder of the year
will benefit from both rising used car prices and the increased
need to replace aging vehicles, analysts said.
U.S. auto sales have been trending higher since June when
the annualized sales rate dipped to 11.6 million vehicles.
Better offerings from the likes of General Motors Co (GM.N),
Chrysler Group LLC FIA.MI and Ford are also boosting sales.
The average vehicle on U.S. roads is almost 11 years old,
two years older today than the average in 2007, and at some
point those cars will break down and spur new car sales,
analysts said.
Used car prices in September were also at their highest
level in more than five years, according to a J.P. Morgan Oct.
25 research note.
The fourth quarter of the year is also typically the
strongest for pickup truck sales, because of purchases by
businesses, Krebs said.
"Everyone's trying to extend the life (of their vehicles),
but you can only extend it so far," said Mirko Mikelic, senior
portfolio manager with Fifth Third Asset Management. "People
are almost forced to swap in for a new vehicle."
(Reporting by Deepa Seetharaman, editing by Matthew Lewis)